Leading law firm Freeths has made a significant addition to its Housebuilding & Strategic Land team with the appointment of Partner Ben Pariser to its Bristol office. With over 20 years of experience in the industry, including previous roles at DAC Beachcroft and as National Head of Residential Development at Shoosmiths, Ben brings a wealth of knowledge to Freeths. He has a strong track record advising FTSE listed national housebuilders, regional developers, and public-private partnerships, covering a diverse range of projects from single outlet developments to large urban extensions.

Ben possesses expertise in various aspects of real estate, offering counsel on unconditional and conditional acquisitions, joint ventures, land swaps, and brownfield regeneration among other areas. His client base aligns closely with Freeths’ established clientele and recent panel appointment successes, which include prominent names such as Barratt Redrow, Vistry, and Taylor Wimpey.

Partner and National Head of Housebuilding & Strategic Land Patrick Adie reflected on Ben’s arrival, stating “We are thrilled to welcome Ben to the firm. We continue to go from strength to strength, including dealing with some of the most complex and interesting residential development transactions across the country, for the top housebuilders. Attracting such a high-calibre lawyer as Ben really demonstrates how we have established ourselves as a destination firm for top talent.” Patrick further expressed confidence in Ben’s contributions to the firm’s ambitions in the South West and nationally.

In response, Ben remarked “I’m delighted to be joining Freeths at such an exciting time, as the team demonstrates its leading role across the sector. Their client roster, 100% reappointment rate and multiple major award wins is impressive, and testament to the quality of its people.” He emphasised the firm’s strong dedication to the housebuilding industry and its collaborative culture as key factors in his decision to join Freeths, expressing eagerness to enhance the team's profile regionally and nationally.