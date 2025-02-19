Freeths expands family team Leicester

Leading law firm Freeths has launched its family law offering in Leicester with the appointment of Managing Associate Stephanie Kyriacou, who joins from Shakespeare Martineau. Her appointment enhances the firm’s presence in the East Midlands, working alongside the established family team in Nottingham, which has tripled in size over the past three years.

Stephanie brings extensive experience in high-net-worth financial remedy divorce cases, having represented clients with large property portfolios, complex assets, business owners, directors, and medical professionals over the last 11 years. She also specialises in wealth preservation matters, advising clients on pre and post-nuptial agreements and assisting with child arrangement cases.

At Freeths, Stephanie will collaborate with Legal Director Nikki Aston, who leads the East Midlands team, and Senior Associate Stephanie Clifton, extending support across Birmingham and the broader Midlands region.

Mark Keeley, Partner and Joint Head of Private Client Services, welcomed Stephanie’s arrival and said Stephanie’s addition is key as the firm continues growing the practice both across the Midlands and nationally. He added that her expertise will help strengthen the firm’s offering and ensure the continued high level of client care that Freeths prides itself on.

Nikki Aston also expressed enthusiasm for the new hire and said they are delighted to have Stephanie on board as Managing Associate. She highlighted that Stephanie’s wealth of experience and collaborative approach will enhance the firm’s ability to provide top-quality family law advice.

Stephanie Kyriacou shared her excitement about joining Freeths and said she is delighted to be part of Freeths’ leading national family practice at such an exciting time for both the team and the Leicester office. She added that her new colleagues have already made her feel incredibly welcome and that she looks forward to contributing to the firm’s continued growth and success. She noted that Nikki has tripled the size of the East Midlands family law offering in less than three years and that it is great to be working alongside her again, as well as Stephanie Clifton, who is also exceptional in the family law field.