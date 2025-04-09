Freeths expands employment team with new hires

Leading national law firm Freeths has significantly strengthened its National Employment Team by adding eight new lawyers across seven offices, showcasing their commitment to delivering exceptional employment law services amidst unprecedented growth

Freeths, a leading national law firm, has recently announced the expansion of its National Employment Team with the addition of eight new lawyers. This move comes during a period of notable growth for the firm, with the Employment Team itself increasing by an impressive 43% over the past four years. Under the guidance of Rena Magdani, the Partner and National Head of Employment, Pensions, and Immigration, the team is well-positioned to address the burgeoning demand for quality employment law advice.

In welcoming the new members, Rena Magdani expressed her enthusiasm, stating, “I am delighted to welcome our eight new lawyers to the Team. This expansion is a direct response to our unprecedented growth and the increased demand for employment law advice, particularly driven by the Employment Rights Bill. This strategic growth ensures we continue to provide first-class, commercially astute, and pragmatic advice to our national client base.”

The new recruits include Fergus Currie, an Employment Barrister based in Bristol, Senior Associates Mitchell Roberts, Lisa Aitken, Stephanie Clarke, and Jainika Patel in Leicester, Birmingham, Milton Keynes, and Manchester, respectively. Additionally, Sophie Lloyd joins as an Associate in Nottingham, Claudia Booth as an Associate in Sheffield, and Ellie Wise qualifies as an Associate in Milton Keynes.

Fergus Currie conveyed his delight in joining the firm, saying, “I am delighted to take on the new and exciting opportunity of employment barrister at Freeths. My role will allow us to ensure clients continue to receive comprehensive and quality assistance and representation, from employee relations advice and training, right through to tribunal advocacy. I was very impressed by Freeths’ positive and purposeful outlook, a perspective that I share, and since joining have found that this outlook pervades all elements of the work done here on a day-to-day basis. I look forward to working with other members of the employment team in continuing to put this vision into practice.”

Mitchell Roberts also expressed his pleasure, stating, “I am delighted to join Freeths, which has a great reputation in helping public and private sector clients, as well as providing support to individuals. Everyone has made me feel welcome, I am looking forward to this exciting opportunity and working with the team to support our clients. As we know, the Labour government are making radical changes to Employment law, and I am looking forward to playing my part in helping Freeths’ clients manage these changes and challenges.”

The broader context of these appointments includes a recent release of Freeths’ 2025 Employment Survey, which offers vital insights into the evolving HR landscape and critical topics that affect employment dynamics today, such as diversity and inclusion and flexible working. As the firm continues to expand, it seems poised to play a pivotal role in navigating a transformed legal landscape influenced by ongoing legislative changes.