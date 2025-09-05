Leading law firm Freeths has further expanded its market-leading Employment offering with the appointment of Partner Melanie Stancliffe. With 25 years’ City experience, Melanie routinely advises organisations, businesses, and senior executives, including bankers, traders and brokers, across a wide range of employment matters. Her expertise spans senior departures, non-competition restrictions, shareholder disputes, employment tribunals, and court claims and investigations. Specialising in owner-managed and international businesses, Melanie has significant experience in the banking, finance, technology, retail and logistics sectors.

A fluent French speaker and Head of the Franco-British Chamber of Commerce’s HR Forum, she also regularly advises on Anglo-French and cross-border work. Commenting on Melanie’s arrival, Partner and National Head of Employment, Pensions and Immigration, Rena Magdani said “Melanie brings a wealth of experience in advising senior professionals and international businesses on complex employment matters. Her expertise will add further depth to our London offering and strengthen our ability to support clients with sophisticated workforce challenges."

“Her appointment reflects our continued investment in building our Employment practice into one of the most dynamic and leading legal teams in the UK. We remain focused on expanding our team in response to increasing client demand and are committed to deepening our capabilities to deliver innovative, pragmatic solutions. With our national reach and collaborative culture, we’re well-positioned to help clients navigate the evolving employment landscape."

Melanie Stancliffe expressed her enthusiasm as she stated “I am delighted to be joining Freeths’ Employment team and building on its expertise for both individual and business clients. I am excited to deliver high-quality results and contribute to the continued success of Freeths.”

Melanie’s appointment comes at a time of significant national growth for Freeths’ Employment team, which has expanded by 43% over the past four years. With eight new lawyers recently joining across seven offices, the team continues to respond to increasing client demand amidst the evolving employment legislation landscape.