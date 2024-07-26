Freeths expands construction practice in Yorkshire with strategic senior hire

Matt brings over 20 years’ experience in risk management and dispute resolution work. He is well regarded for his practical and tenacious approach; advising local, national, and international clients, including household names, on construction-related disputes. He has a particular interest in the utility sectors (water and energy), framework disputes, and in the PFI sector, where he has acted on a number of reported cases, including recently in the Court of Appeal.

In his new role, Matt will work closely with National Head of Construction and Engineering Chris Holwell and Leeds-based Construction and Engineering Partner Rachael Yates to further extend Freeths’ presence in the region during a crucial time of economic change under the new government.

Commenting on the appointment, Chris said: “Matt’s arrival will strengthen the firm’s already strong construction and engineering sector offering. I’m confident that he will hit the ground running, providing an invaluable addition for our clients.”

Matt added: “It’s always exciting to start a new role, but I am especially proud to be joining such a fast-growing, nationally recognised firm as Freeths. The construction and engineering arm at the firm is absolutely first rate. I’m looking forward to delivering the full Freeths’ service for both new and existing clients.”