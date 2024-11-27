Freeths expands care offering with new hire

National law firm Freeths has announced the appointment of Cassandra Clark as a Managing Associate, marking the expansion of its leading care sector team into Leeds. Cassandra, who joins from Mills & Reeve, brings with her extensive experience in handling large-scale restructuring, refinancing projects, and real estate transactions within the healthcare and investment sectors.

Strengthening the Care Sector Team

Cassandra’s appointment comes at a pivotal moment as Freeths looks to bolster its care sector offering across Leeds and the wider Yorkshire region. Her expertise in managing portfolios, acquisitions, disposals, and landlord-tenant work will help strengthen the firm’s comprehensive legal services for the care industry.

The care sector team at Freeths is led by Partners Thomas Golding and Phil Baigent, and is known for its cross-disciplinary approach, providing a wide range of market-leading services. Golding highlighted the importance of Cassandra’s appointment in further developing the team’s capabilities: “Cassandra’s wealth of knowledge will be invaluable as we launch our service line in a new region. Her practice is aligned with ours at Freeths as we continue to be at the forefront of legal developments within the care space and understand the challenges imposed by change in regulation, financial markets, and attitude to funding.”

Exciting New Opportunities

Cassandra Clark herself expressed enthusiasm about joining Freeths and the opportunities her new role offers: “I am excited to begin my new chapter with Freeths. This role offers the perfect blend of challenges and opportunities, and I am eager to work alongside such a talented team to help our clients get the results they need.”

Freeths’ decision to expand its care sector team into Leeds is part of its ongoing strategy to provide legal support to clients navigating the challenges of an ever-evolving care industry. With Cassandra’s expertise, the firm is poised to continue its leadership in the care sector across the UK.