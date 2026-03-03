Leading law firm Freeths has bolstered its Commercial practice in Scotland by appointing Partner Richard Lockhart to its Glasgow office from Burness Paull. With over two decades of experience in advising on significant infrastructure investment programmes, public-private partnerships, and net zero strategies, Richard will contribute to the sustained growth of the firm’s national Commercial team.

His areas of expertise include programme development, government policy implementation, governance, procurement, funding, and commercial advisory. Richard has a proven track record in navigating complex social infrastructure, net zero, and transport projects throughout the UK, collaborating closely with central governments, including those of the UK, Scotland, and Wales, along with local authorities, funders, and private sector contractors.

Richard’s prior experience encompasses roles such as General Counsel at the Scottish Futures Trust (SFT) and legal and commercial lead for its net zero programme. His advisory work in these positions has involved major investment programmes, governance structures, and risk management for projects such as hub initiatives and significant public-private partnerships, along with non-profit distributing model infrastructure schemes. Additionally, he has served as a Public Interest Director at Taycare Health Limited, where he gained hands-on operational experience with major healthcare infrastructure projects across Scotland.

Commenting on Richard’s appointment, Joint Head of Freeths Glasgow Paul Ockrim expressed the firm's enthusiasm, saying “We’re really pleased to welcome Richard to Freeths. His track record in delivering complex infrastructure and energy projects speaks for itself, and his appointment strengthens our ability to support clients on some of the most important programmes underway in Scotland and across the UK. It’s another strong indication of the ambition and momentum within our Glasgow office.”

Richard Lockhart himself noted “Freeths’ growth, its strength in the Commercial, Infrastructure and Energy sectors, and its commitment to supporting clients through the net zero transition were all major draws for me. I am excited to join the team in Glasgow and to contribute to the firm’s work in delivering innovative, sustainable and commercially sound solutions for clients across the public and private sectors.”

His arrival follows several senior hires in Glasgow in recent months, including Corporate Partner Louise Mahon and Dispute Resolution Partner Jane Dickers. These appointments collectively highlight the dynamic momentum driving Freeths’ growth in Scotland and the firm’s aspirations to establish a market-leading presence in the region.