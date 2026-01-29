Leading law firm Freeths has made a significant move to bolster its national Real Estate offering by appointing Partner Ruth Clare, who joins from Shoosmiths in Manchester. With over 20 years of experience, Ruth initially trained with Mayer Brown in London and then spent a decade at Eversheds before relocating to Manchester. She has developed a strong specialisation in advising retail occupier and corporate clients on the expansion, disposal, and management of their property portfolios. Ruth prides herself on building and maintaining robust client relationships and often works as an extension of her clients’ businesses.

Ruth’s proven reputation in the industry and her extensive sector knowledge will contribute to Freeths’ existing roster of retail clients, adding numerous household names to the firm's impressive portfolio. She will collaborate with colleagues both in Manchester and across the UK, enhancing the firm’s capabilities in advising corporate occupiers of all sizes entering and operating in the competitive UK market.

Commenting on Ruth’s arrival, Partner and National Head of Real Estate Darren Williamson stated, “Ruth is a highly respected lawyer with an exceptional track record in guiding major retail and corporate occupiers through the full life cycle of their property portfolios.” He further noted that “her experience, commercial insight and collaborative approach make her an outstanding addition to our national cohort.” He expressed enthusiasm around Ruth’s appointment as it will support clients operating in fast-paced markets and highlighted the ongoing strong demand for strategic real estate advice across the UK.

Ruth Clare expressed her excitement about joining Freeths, noting, “Joining Freeths feels like the next natural step for me, given the firm’s strong national platform and long-standing focus on supporting major retail and corporate players across the legal landscape.” She highlighted the firm’s collaborative culture and the quality of the Real Estate team, indicating her eagerness to contribute to the growth of the practice and assist clients in navigating the opportunities and challenges within their portfolios.