Freeths enhances pensions team with hire

Freeths, a prominent national law firm, has recently strengthened its pensions practice by appointing Sean McNulty as Pensions Director. With over 15 years of experience in pensions law, McNulty’s addition to the team marks a significant enhancement to Freeths' capabilities in managing complex pension arrangements and transactions.

McNulty’s Expertise

Sean McNulty brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to his new role. His career has been distinguished by his work advising on a broad range of pension-related issues. This includes providing guidance to:

Trustees of Pension Schemes : McNulty has significant experience advising trustees on managing and overseeing pension schemes.

Employers : He offers expert advice to employers on the provision of workplace pensions, ensuring compliance with relevant regulations.

Private Individuals: McNulty also provides personalised guidance to individuals regarding their own pension arrangements.

His expertise extends to handling long-term projects such as buy-out transactions, where pension schemes are transferred to insurance companies. He is well-versed in compliance with pension legislation, including automatic enrolment requirements.

Additionally, McNulty has a robust background in advising on the pension aspects of corporate and banking transactions. He also has considerable experience with small pension schemes like Small Self-Administered Schemes (SSASs) and Self-Invested Personal Pensions (SIPPs), as well as understanding pensions tax rules.

Comments from Leadership

Rena Magdani, National Head of Employment, Pensions, and Immigration at Freeths, expressed enthusiasm about McNulty’s appointment. “We are delighted to welcome Sean to Freeths. His extensive expertise in pensions law and impressive track record will be a tremendous asset to our team and clients. Sean’s ability to navigate complex pension arrangements and transactions aligns perfectly with our dedication to delivering exceptional legal services. We are excited about the significant contributions he will bring as we continue to strengthen our practice.”

In response, Sean McNulty shared his excitement about joining Freeths. “I am excited to join Freeths at a time when the firm is in growth mode and is going from strength to strength across all practice areas. I very much look forward to working with Rena and all my new colleagues to help clients through the challenges that pensions arrangements bring.”

Outlook

McNulty’s appointment reflects Freeths’ commitment to expanding its expertise and capabilities in the pensions sector. His extensive background and specialised knowledge are expected to bolster the firm’s ability to manage complex pension matters and enhance its service offerings to clients. This strategic hire is part of Freeths' broader effort to strengthen its practice areas and support its growth trajectory.