Leading law firm Freeths has appointed Corporate Director Joe Lythgoe to expand its national and international M&A practice. With over ten years’ experience in M&A, Joe has worked at City firm Lewis Silkin and also in-house. His role at Freeths will see him contribute significantly to the International M&A and Private Equity team while advising founders and management teams on various corporate and M&A activities.

Recognised as a Recommended Lawyer in the Legal 500 (2026 edition), Joe possesses a particular focus on the creative industries, including marketing services, PR, and television. His impressive track record includes advising on numerous high-profile transactions and private equity investments within these sectors.

Commenting on Joe’s arrival, Corporate Partner and Head of International at Freeths Emily Settle said "Joe’s arrival marks another step in the continued growth of our exceptional M&A team. His depth of experience and sector insight, particularly in creative industries, will bring fresh perspective for Freeths’ market reach. We are committed to building a team that challenges convention and drives growth, I am confident that with Joe’s arrival we will continue our impressive momentum."

Joe Lythgoe expressed his enthusiasm about joining Freeths, stating "I am really pleased to have joined the successful and talented Corporate team at Freeths. I chose the firm because of its values, great people and reputation in mid-market M&A. I am super excited to be a part of its entrepreneurial and rapidly growing M&A practice. Freeths has a real buzz about it and already feels like a special firm to be a part of."