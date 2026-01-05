Freeths has announced the appointment of Director Suzanne Porter to its esteemed Trusts, Estates and Tax (TeT) team, launching the practice in the North of England. With a career spanning over 20 years, Suzanne has gained extensive experience advising private clients, landed estates, business owners, and entrepreneurs on estate and tax planning, trusts, and offering support to vulnerable clients.

Her background includes serving as a trustee for numerous high-value charitable and family trusts. Moreover, she is highly regarded for her leadership in the sector, exemplified by her role as the first female Steward of the historic Barmote Courts for the Duchy of Lancaster and the Duke of Devonshire.

Suzanne's appointment follows the recent acclaim of the TeT team, having been awarded dual honours. Just two months prior, the team was recognised as a Top Private Client Law Firm (full service) by Pam Insight at the prestigious eprivateclient Excellence Awards 2025. Additionally, they were named Private Client Firm of the Year – Large Team at the British Wills and Probate Awards 2025.

This strategic move underscores Freeths’ commitment to broadening its TeT services nationally and ensures that clients across the North have access to bespoke specialist advice tailored to their unique needs. Partner and Head of TeT Louise Lewis highlighted the significance of Suzanne’s appointment by stating, “This is a pivotal moment for Freeths and our team as we expand our services into Yorkshire. Suzanne’s ambition really aligns with our Freeths values. Her wealth of experience and regional insight will allow us to deliver a truly national service, with local expertise for clients.”

In her own words, Suzanne Porter expressed enthusiasm for her new role: “Joining Freeths is an exciting opportunity to shape something new and special in the North. I’m passionate about helping families, business owners and estates plan for the future, and I look forward to building a team that reflects the strength and diversity of this region.”