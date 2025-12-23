Freeths, a leading law firm, has further established its position as a pioneer in legal innovation by announcing an expanded long-term partnership with Legora. This collaboration underscores Legora’s emerging market leadership in Generative AI for the legal sector, which has shown exceptional potential to accelerate and redefine various core legal tasks and workflows. Since the firms began collaborating in early 2024, the partnership has affirmed Legora’s critical role in Freeths’ AI strategy. The firms aim to deliver complex legal work more quickly, securely, and with legal expertise and judgement "in the loop" throughout the entire process. With this new commitment, Freeths underscores its dedication to responsible and secure AI adoption across its 13 office locations.

As an AI-forward law firm, Freeths prioritises a responsible and secure integration of technology within its legal workflows. Data security and governance have been integral to the firm’s ongoing journey in adopting AI. By embedding Legora’s capabilities into core workflows, Freeths’ legal teams can significantly reduce the time spent on routine reviews and analyses, thereby allowing them to concentrate on high-value advisory work. This method not only enhances the quality of service provided to clients but also supports competitive fee structures in the ever-evolving legal landscape.

Nick Pryor, Director of Knowledge and Innovation at Freeths, commented, “We've been working with Legora since before they were Legora, nurturing a long-term partnership built on strong foundations and shared values. Client data security and a responsible approach to AI are non-negotiable for Freeths - and Legora has consistently exceeded our demanding expectations. Their recent ISO 42001 certification marks a pivotal milestone, allowing us to formalise our collaboration through this expanded multi-year commitment.”

Freeths Corporate Partner Francis Dalton noted, “We are leveraging Legora's analytical and review capabilities to dramatically reduce routine tasks, allowing our lawyers to focus on high-value strategic advisory work whilst maintaining competitive fee structures. Legora helps us meet the exceptional service levels our clients rightly expect of us, and we're delighted to be collaborating with them."

Alex Fortescue-Webb, Head of UK&I at Legora, added, “Our work with Freeths has been an extremely rewarding process. From the very start of our partnership, their team has been eager to embrace AI in a responsible way that we champion at Legora. I’m looking forward to working with Freeths, as we continue to scale and expand across the UK.”

Through this strategic partnership, Freeths and Legora are positioning themselves at the forefront of the legal industry's transformation, ensuring responsible use of technology while enhancing service delivery to clients.