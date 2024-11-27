Freeths director takes helm at Bristol Law Society

Freeths is celebrating a milestone appointment as Coralie Mckeivor, a Director specialising in real estate, steps into her role as President of the Bristol Law Society (BLS). Founded in 1770, BLS is the oldest law society in England, representing approximately 7,500 members across diverse legal sectors.

Coralie, who joined BLS over a decade ago, has served in several leadership roles, including Honorary Secretary and Senior Vice President, before her current appointment. She is recognised for championing equality, diversity, and inclusion (EDI), notably as Co-Chair of BLS's EDI Committee.

In her inaugural remarks, Coralie shared: “It is with immense gratitude and excitement that I accept the honour of serving as President of BLS. To contribute to the legacy of excellence that defines the society is both inspiring and humbling.”

Helen Read, Chief Executive of BLS, praised Coralie’s dedication: “Coralie has been an integral part of our community for years. Her commitment to inclusivity and innovation, coupled with her strategic leadership, will undoubtedly strengthen the society and help us achieve new goals.”

This appointment follows Coralie’s recognition as EDI Champion of the Year at Property Week’s Inspiring Women in Property Awards 2023, where she was lauded for her empathy, passion, and strategic impact.

As President, Coralie aims to strengthen community ties, promote innovation, and embrace new opportunities through BLS’s recently formed committees.