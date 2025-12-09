Freeths Real Estate Director Coralie McKeivor has earned a spot in the 2025 Enable Role Model List, a distinguished initiative backed by Dow that acknowledges individuals championing important discussions and actions surrounding disability, neurodiversity, and mental health inclusion within workplaces. This initiative highlights the efforts of role models from diverse global organisations who utilise their personal experiences to advocate for change and promote inclusive environments. Only 50 individuals worldwide are honoured with this recognition, underscoring the significant influence these leaders have in cultivating workplaces where every individual can prosper.

The Enable Role Model List not only celebrates achievements but also showcases personal stories, insights, and effective strategies for inclusion, shining a light on those making substantial contributions to innovative practices. “I’m honoured to be included in the 2025 Enable Role Model List. Driving conversations around disability, neurodiversity and mental health inclusion is something I’m deeply passionate about, and I’m proud to work alongside colleagues who share this commitment. Recognition like this reinforces the importance of creating workplaces where everyone can thrive,” commented Coralie McKeivor on her remarkable achievement.