Freeths continues to expand corporate offering in the East Midlands

National law firm Freeths has appointed Corporate Director Hannah Tessyman to further grow and expand the corporate practice across the East Midlands. Hannah joins Freeths from Knights, bringing over ten years of experience, particularly in M&A and complex corporate reorganisations. Her clientele includes local and regional businesses as well as large national corporates.

Hannah’s appointment follows closely on the heels of Corporate Partner Martin Smith joining the firm, marking a significant addition to the practice in the region. This move is part of several senior hires for Freeths' corporate team, with more expected in the coming months.

In her new role, Hannah will collaborate with Martin Smith and the national team to enhance the firm's corporate presence in the East Midlands. Commenting on the appointment, Martin Smith said, “We’re delighted to have Hannah on board as we continue to grow. I’ve worked with Hannah for many years and her ability to deliver a quality service for clients is second to none. It’s an exciting time for the Freeths East Midlands corporate team.”

Hannah Tessyman expressed her enthusiasm about joining Freeths, stating, “It’s a really exciting time to be joining Freeths as the firm continues on an upward growth trajectory. I was very attracted by how clearly the corporate practice is thriving despite recent and current economic challenges, together with the long-established strength of the firm’s reputation for delivering a quality service to its clients. I am delighted to continue doing that whilst growing our corporate offering in the East Midlands.”