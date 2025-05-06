Freeths has announced it will once again support the prestigious Women of the Year (WOTY) Luncheon Awards 2025 by sponsoring the standout Freeths’ Woman with Edge category. Celebrating its 43rd year, the WOTY Awards are renowned for recognising outstanding female role models who provide inspiration in various sectors of society and the business community. The awards not only highlight women's talent and achievements but also showcase them to a national audience.

This year’s awards feature two categories open for nominations: Businesswoman of the Year and the Freeths Woman with Edge. Additionally, the event will see the return of the esteemed Emmeline Pankhurst Award, which was introduced last year. The awards ceremony is slated to take place on 10th October at the Manchester City Football Club.

As the awards approach, WOTY will facilitate a series of networking opportunities across the UK. These gatherings will provide working women from diverse fields the chance to connect, share stories, and exchange ideas. WOTY Chair and Freeths’ Managing Associate Zalena Vandrewala, alongside Director Wendy Dean, has joined prominent figures including writer and actress Sally Lindsay and founder of Miss Money Savvy Emma Elston MBE, in encouraging the public to nominate women who have gone above and beyond in their respective fields.

Lisa Gilligan (pictured), Managing Partner of Freeths Leicester, stated, “Freeths has been a proud sponsor of WOTY now for 15 years and, over that time we’ve seen the organisation, and the event go from strength to strength. The ambassadors past and present have been such a great representative of so many fields. These awards, and the lunch, are an important representation of the progress women have made, and they inspire us all as well as showcasing some impressive role models. I can honestly say, taking part in the judging process is one of the highlights of my year. I encourage everyone to nominate those women who inspire them!”