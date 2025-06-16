Leading law firm Freeths’ Housebuilding & Strategic Land team continues to solidify its position in the housebuilding sector following a flurry of major successes with five prestigious housebuilders. The firm has recently secured re-appointments to the legal panels of Bellway and Keepmoat, along with an appointment to the Taylor Wimpey panel early this year and commencing work for both Hill Group and Berkeley Group most recently.

Over many years, Freeths has maintained an impressive 100% panel re-appointment success rate, continuing its long-established position with major housebuilder names such as Barratt, Bellway and Keepmoat. This consistent performance underscores the firm's unwavering commitment to legal excellence and client satisfaction. "We are incredibly proud of our continued success in securing panel appointments with some of the UK's leading housebuilders," said Patrick Adie, Partner and National Head of Housebuilding & Strategic Land.

In more recent years, Freeths has had a plethora of new panel appointments to significant housebuilder giants, including Vistry, as well as several social housing panels such as Longhurst/Amplius, Cottsway HA and CHIC Framework. This expansion illustrates Freeths’ expertise and trusted reputation across the industry.

The Housebuilding & Strategic Land team’s success has been recognised through various awards, including being named Law Firm of the Year at Insider’s Residential Property Awards in both the Midlands and North West. Furthermore, the firm has also achieved the coveted double accolade of being crowned Law Firm of the Year at both the Legal Business Awards 2024 and the City AM Awards 2025.

Freeths' housebuilder sector expertise is exemplary, with a dedicated team that understands the unique challenges and opportunities within the industry. Its comprehensive legal services cover all aspects of housebuilding, from land acquisition and planning to construction and sales. This holistic approach ensures that clients receive tailored advice and support throughout the entire development process.

As the largest B Corp law firm in the UK, Freeths is committed to upholding the highest standards of social and environmental impact, closely aligning with the top housebuilders and their stakeholders. This commitment exemplifies the unique values and purpose-driven approach taken by the business in all areas, contributing to outstanding retention rates and making Freeths a first-choice destination law firm for lateral hires.

Adie further noted, "We continue to expand, with some very exciting major lateral hire announcements coming soon, in order to provide outstanding service to our growing client base. It’s an incredibly exciting time to be in this sector, with significant government focus on driving forward real change through the planning system and a huge increase in investment in social housing. We look forward to continuing to support our clients across the sector in achieving their strategic goals in the years ahead."