Freeths bolsters corporate team as service line growth soars

Ania Vernon brings over a decade of expertise in corporate finance, specializing in indirect real estate M&A across tech, retail, and asset management sectors. Her role at Freeths will enhance the firm's corporate team in the region.

Leon Arnold, commenting on the appointment, highlighted Ania's addition as pivotal during Freeths' growth trajectory, reinforcing client services and ongoing UK projects.

Ania Vernon expressed her excitement about joining Freeths amid its strategic expansion in the East Midlands, aligning with her personal and professional commitment to the region's prosperity.

Her appointment follows recent key hires, including Partner Martin Smith and Director Hannah Tessyman, further strengthening Freeths' corporate capabilities in the East Midlands.