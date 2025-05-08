Freeths in Manchester has announced the recruitment of Stephen Crook as a new real estate partner, joining from Knights. This significant appointment comes alongside the firm's announcement that Stephen Lewis will lead the real estate service line in the region. With over 25 years of experience, Crook brings extensive knowledge in commercial real estate, particularly in portfolio management across diverse sectors such as retail, hospitality, leisure, and the public sector. His impressive client roster includes national retailers, developers, and local authorities.

Stephen Crook's collaboration with national retailer Schuh spans over 15 years, during which he has assisted in the expansion of their retail portfolio to over 130 stores. Furthermore, Crook's expertise in the leisure sector encompasses notable venues in the North West, including the Albert Schloss and Diecast. The newly appointed team leader, Stephen Lewis, has been with Freeths for a decade and expressed his excitement for his new role, stating, “Having been with the firm now for 10 years helping Ian build the team I am delighted to be taking on this role and continue to drive forward Freeths Real Estate presence here in Manchester and the wider market."

Lewis also mentioned the ambitious plans for growth within the real estate practice, alongside the recent accolade of Law Firm of the Year at the Business Insider Residential Property Awards. He remarked, “With Stephen joining our team at such a crucial time, he is set to be a true asset to Freeths, and I am confident he will further strengthen our capabilities and bring with him a fresh offering for the region.” Meanwhile, Crook shared his enthusiasm for the new opportunity, saying, “I am thrilled to begin this new chapter as Partner at Freeths. With the team continuing to go from strength to strength, I look forward to helping to build upon that success.” This new leadership marks an exciting chapter for Freeths as they aim to enhance their real estate services in Manchester and beyond.