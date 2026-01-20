Since joining Freeths in 2017, Katherine has been pivotal in expanding the firm’s agricultural and rural property services, providing expert advice to landowners, farmers, and rural businesses on complex property transactions, estate management, and development issues. This appointment signifies Freeths’ ongoing commitment to growth in the agricultural sector and dedication to delivering exceptional legal services to rural clients in the area. Iain Davis, reflecting on Katherine’s appointment, stated, “Katherine has an excellent understanding of the agricultural sector and a highly collaborative approach to working with both clients and colleagues.” He expressed confidence that she will maintain the high standards the team is known for. Katherine herself commented, “I am delighted to be taking on this role at such a pivotal time for the agricultural property team and the firm more widely.” She expressed gratitude to Iain for his leadership, acknowledging his substantial contributions to the team and stating that together with Masood Ahmed and the wider team, they will continue to evolve to meet the needs of their clients and support the firm’s ambitions