Freeths appoints first eDiscovery manager from Deloitte

National law firm Freeths has appointed Jake Pennington-Slater as its first in-house eDiscovery Manager, a move designed to bolster its Commercial Dispute Resolution (CDR) team. Jake joins from Deloitte, where he supported the business on a global level.

With over nine years of experience in the sector, Jake’s career spans digital forensics and eDiscovery. He has worked on large-scale data collection for global class actions and managed document reviews involving up to ten million documents. His expertise covers the full spectrum of the Electronic Discovery Reference Model, making him a valuable addition to Freeths’ growing capabilities in handling complex data challenges.

Jake’s appointment comes as the firm seeks to enhance its data services, particularly in mass litigation projects such as the Post Office Horizon scandal. He will leverage technology to develop high-quality, cost-effective solutions for clients facing multifaceted data assets.

James Hartley, Freeths' partner, expressed excitement about Jake’s arrival, highlighting the opportunity to further develop the firm’s national offering with a multidimensional approach. Nick Pryor, Director of Knowledge and Innovation, noted that eDiscovery is central to Freeths’ dispute management services and its broader GenAI strategy.

Jake Pennington-Slater commented: “I’m thrilled to join Freeths and look forward to working on its broad range of legal engagements. The firm’s commitment to delivering exceptional service to clients is truly inspiring.”