Freeths appoints Director of Responsible Business to lead ESG strategy

Freeths, a leading UK law firm, has announced the appointment of Ben Churchill as its first Director of Responsible Business. This strategic hire demonstrates the firm’s continued dedication to advancing its environmental, social, and governance (ESG) initiatives, further bolstering its position as a leader in responsible business practices.

Churchill, who joins from Watson Farley & Williams, brings over 15 years of expertise in sustainability, community engagement, and ESG issues. He will lead the development and implementation of a cohesive responsible business strategy that aligns with Freeths’ ongoing commitments to community investment, environmental responsibility, diversity, and inclusion.

Karl Jansen, Freeths' National Managing Partner, commented: “Freeths is determined to lead the way across the industry in continuously developing and improving our diversity, equality and inclusion initiatives. I’m confident that Ben will not only strengthen our responsible business strategy but also prioritise Freeths’ commitment to sustainability and social impact as a B Corp-certified firm.”

As a B Corp-certified organisation, Freeths is uniquely positioned to integrate impactful ESG strategies into its operations. Churchill sees this role as an opportunity to drive meaningful change.

Ben Churchill said: “Freeths has an institutional commitment to driving progress in the responsible business space at a time when more and more organisations are rightly being challenged by clients and wider stakeholders to take decisive action in these areas.”

He added, “For me, being a responsible firm isn’t just about treating people and the planet fairly, it’s about looking across the entire value chain to seek ways to make positive change. I’m excited to see how we can help drive more meaningful impact across the sector.”

This appointment marks a significant step for Freeths in its mission to integrate ESG principles across its business while setting new standards for the legal industry.