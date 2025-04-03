Freeths appointed to Frasers Group panel

Freeths has been appointed as a new supplier on Frasers Group's legal panel, marking a significant development for the firm. Frasers Group, a global retail, sport, and premium fashion business, owns well-known brands such as Slazenger, Flannels, Sports Direct, GAME, and Jack Wills. The business continues its strong growth, expanding into alternative jurisdictions.

This appointment will allow Freeths, with 13 offices across the UK, to offer its top-tier legal services, particularly in national real estate and property litigation matters. Real Estate Partner Caroline Smith will lead the team, supported by Partner Paul Tomkins and a wider, multi-disciplinary group.

Caroline Smith commented on the appointment, saying, “We are delighted to have been appointed to Frasers Group’s panel at a time of continued growth for the business, bucking the trend of the retail sector over the last few years. With our own team here at Freeths expanding, this appointment is a real opportunity for us to combine the breadth and depth of expertise, helping to really strengthen and support the client’s operational strategy. Having only joined Freeths in October, I’m delighted with this significant appointment and excited to work with the Frasers Group wide variety of brands.”

Frasers Group's Group Head of Real Estate, Davinder Poonia, added, “We are delighted to welcome Freeths to our panel of solicitors. The firm’s expertise in the market and proven track record in the real estate industry will further strengthen our ability to navigate complex legal matters with confidence. Caroline is a highly skilled and trusted real estate lawyer and an expert in the industry. Her deep industry knowledge, strategic approach and commitment to delivering practical, commercially sound solutions make them an invaluable asset. Her approach perfectly aligns with our core values of the business and being able to deliver without limits. This partnership reflects our commitment to working with top-tier legal professionals who share our values of excellence and innovation. We look forward to a successful collaboration that enhances the support and solutions available to our business and welcome Freeths on our journey to building the planet’s most admired and compelling brand ecosystem.”