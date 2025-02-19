Freeths appointed to Cottsway’s legal panel

Cottsway is a Housing Association in West Oxfordshire with a portfolio of over 5,700 homes and plans to build a further 150-200 new homes per annum.

The framework will run for five years and will see Freeths undertake property, development and sales work on behalf of Cottsway. This will be spread amongst the firm’s dedicated social housing team, which comprises a core team of 53 members nationally, with an additional 150 real estate lawyers available. Adele Scrivens and Lucy Richardson, who have just joined as Directors, will lead on behalf of Freeths, having previously worked with Cottsway for many years.

Freeths recently attained B Corp status and has identified working with registered providers and local authorities as a key growth area for the firm.

Partner and Head of Social Housing at Freeths Sarah Rowe said “Our appointment to Cottsway’s framework is fantastic news and we’re really looking forward to working with their team. We think this is a great cultural fit for us; our team is passionate about social housing and Freeths are committed to investing in the sector and expanding our national presence.”