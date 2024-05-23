Freeths announces raft of promotions as firm continues to achieve record growth

Freeths, a prominent national law firm, has unveiled a significant number of promotions, recognising the hard work and dedication of nearly 100 of its employees. This wave of advancements reflects the firm's ongoing commitment to fostering talent and maintaining its competitive edge in the legal industry.

The latest round of promotions spans across Freeths' 13 offices, affecting all sectors within the business, from legal services to business support roles. Notably, the firm has elevated four individuals to partner status and promoted 73 lawyers. Demonstrating a strong commitment to gender equality, over half of these promotions are women.

Senior promotions this year include 13 Legal Directors and four new Partners: Sarah Rowe in the Real Estate Team, Ben Derrington in the Environmental and Planning Team, Henry Clappinson in Restructuring and Insolvency, and Mark Heppinstall in the Family Practice.

Freeths' growth trajectory remains impressive, with another year of double-digit growth under its belt. The firm has strategically expanded its expertise with key lateral hires in the past year, including Deborah Harvey as Clean Energy Partner, Richard Ellis as Patents Director, Stephen Jones as Tax Partner, and Martin Smith and Su Garner as Corporate and Insolvency Partners, respectively.

Karl Jansen (pictured), Freeths' National Managing Partner, expressed pride in the firm’s ability to nurture talent from within. He highlighted the importance of supporting their employees' career progression to ensure the highest quality of service for their clients. Jansen extended congratulations to those promoted and gratitude to all colleagues for their contributions to the firm's ongoing success.

Freeths continues to solidify its position as one of the UK’s fastest-growing law firms, underscoring its robust capabilities and strategic vision.