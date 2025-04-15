Freeths announces 81 promotions for 2025

Leading law firm Freeths has unveiled its latest round of promotions, celebrating the success of over 80 individuals across its business, including nine new partners. This annual event underscores the firm’s ongoing recognition of the dedication and talent within its teams, particularly across its 13 offices in the UK. In a noteworthy highlight, 50% of those promoted in 2025 are women, showcasing Freeths' commitment to fostering an inclusive workplace as a certified B Corporation™.

Among the promotions, significant advancements were made at Freeths' Nottingham office, which is the firm's longest established location. Jade Flint from the commercial dispute resolution team and private client dispute resolution lawyer Rachel Gaffney, who has been acclaimed as an “incredible lawyer” by Chambers & Partners this year, both received promotions for their impressive work and dedication. In Milton Keynes, corporate lawyer Natalie Drought and tax expert Matthew Switzer also ascended in their respective roles.

Freeths Birmingham's Mohammed Abbas, an award-winning corporate lawyer, received accolades for his consistent success in merger and acquisition work for prominent clients across the region. Matthew Kelly, recognised for his exceptional leadership within the restructuring and insolvency team in Manchester, has been promoted due to his client-focused approach and ability to navigate challenging issues in personal and corporate insolvency.

In Oxford, Lisa Mark-Bell earned recognition for her extensive experience in estate planning for high-net-worth clients, particularly those managing businesses and agricultural properties. The Sheffield office saw promotions for Toby Pochron in employment and Ciaran Dearden in commercial dispute resolution, both acknowledged for their stellar reputations and dedication to clientele.

Karl Jansen, Freeths' National Managing Partner, expressed his enthusiasm regarding this year’s promotions: “I’m delighted to announce the promotions of over 80 of our most talented people across the firm’s offices and service lines – their contributions and dedication to Freeths and our clients are rightly being recognised and I hope they are as proud of this achievement as we are to be able to reward their endeavours. I wish them every success in their new roles, as they help shape and drive the future of the firm.”

These promotions signify Freeths' enviable track record of continuous growth, with revenue surpassing £165 million in the financial year ending March 31, 2025, reinforcing the firm’s status as a leader in the legal sector.