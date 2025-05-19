Leading law firm Freeths has played a crucial role in advising YFM Equity Partners on its significant £4 million investment into S4labour, a provider of innovative workplace management software. Founded in 2011, S4labour has established a strong client base comprising over 250 customers, including well-known names such as Bistrot Pierre, Revolution Bars, City Pub Group, and Nisa. The company has developed a sophisticated software as a service (SaaS) platform that supports hospitality businesses in effectively managing workforce operations, rota scheduling, payroll processing, and HR reporting. By offering scalable and cost-effective solutions, S4labour helps organisations improve operational efficiency and minimise administrative overheads within the hospitality sector.

With this investment, S4labour is set to accelerate its product enhancements while also enabling strategic hires in sales and marketing. This growth opportunity aims to expand the company’s client reach, particularly towards larger managed pub groups and hospitality chains. Leading the Freeths team for this transaction was Partner Dahren Naidoo, with support from Managing Associates Megan Atack and Alex Angelides, as well as Senior Associates Elle Margerison and Sarah Joseph-Bogues.

Dahren Naidoo expressed his satisfaction regarding the collaboration, stating, “We are so pleased to have YFM on yet another strategic investment. YFM’s experience in scaling SaaS businesses and seeking out business growth opportunities will be invaluable to S4labour during the next stage of its journey, as it looks to bolster its client reach and offering. We look forward to seeing this partnership flourish.” In a show of appreciation for the cooperation, Mike Clarke of YFM noted, “It was great to work with Dahren and Megan in delivering this important transaction for YFM, and builds on the strong relationship we have with Freeths nationally.”