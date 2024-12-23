Freeths advises YFM Equity Partners on the MBO of Replay Maintenance

The private equity team at Freeths has successfully advised YFM Equity Partners on their £6.5 million investment to support the management buyout (MBO) of Replay Maintenance, a leading UK synthetic sports maintenance specialist.

Replay Maintenance is known for providing comprehensive installation and maintenance services for artificial sports surfaces, including tennis courts, sports pitches, and athletic tracks. This investment marks a significant milestone in the company’s plan to expand its national portfolio of clients, enhancing its reputation as a market leader while bolstering its growth trajectory across the UK.

A Deal to Drive Expansion

Replay Maintenance has a proven track record of excellence in maintaining sports facilities for major events and organisations. With support from YFM Equity Partners, the company aims to scale its operations further, capitalising on new opportunities and increasing its presence in the synthetic sports maintenance market.

The transaction was spearheaded by Lee Clifford, Corporate Partner, and Mohammed Abbas, Corporate Director at Freeths. Their leadership was complemented by a diverse team of legal specialists from across the firm, including:

Rosanna Brown , Corporate Managing Associate

, Corporate Managing Associate Katherine Ferrari-Bradley , Corporate Associate

, Corporate Associate James Dyson , Debt Partner

, Debt Partner Charlotte Beddows , Debt Associate

, Debt Associate Laura Tracy , Employment Partner

, Employment Partner Emily Gafney , Tax Senior Associate

, Tax Senior Associate Hema Singhal , Commercial Managing Associate

, Commercial Managing Associate Lloyd Lane, IP and Media Managing Associate

Together, these specialists brought their expertise to ensure a seamless transaction process.

Commitment to Continued Growth

Lee Clifford, speaking on the deal, expressed his enthusiasm about supporting YFM Equity Partners once again. He highlighted the strategic importance of this investment, stating:

"It was a pleasure to have the opportunity to support YFM again. The investment and support which YFM will undoubtedly bring to Replay Maintenance will be crucial in helping the management team to build on the growth trajectory to date. Replay Maintenance has a fantastic track record and has been involved in preparing facilities for several major sporting events. The business has a real ambition to grow, and with YFM’s support, it is now primed to continue its expansion plans."

Clifford also noted that YFM’s continued support would enable Replay Maintenance to leverage its expertise and resources, positioning the company strongly in the competitive market landscape.

Strategic Importance of the Deal

This transaction reflects the broader confidence in Replay Maintenance's potential and commitment to delivering top-tier synthetic sports maintenance services. The deal also underscores the growing importance of strategic partnerships within the private equity and sports infrastructure sectors. With YFM Equity Partners now backing the management buyout, Replay Maintenance is set to consolidate its market leadership while scaling operations across new regions in the UK.

The deal signifies not only a commitment to the company’s continued national growth but also a testament to the collaborative efforts of Freeths' cross-disciplinary legal team, ensuring robust support throughout the transaction.

Replay Maintenance's ambition, combined with YFM Equity Partners’ financial support and strategic investment, sets the stage for a promising and scalable future in synthetic sports infrastructure maintenance.