Leading law firm Freeths has played a pivotal role in the sale of Voice Connect Limited to the Focus Group, which is backed by HG Capital. This transaction marks a significant step for Leicestershire-based Voice Connect, a specialist in system integration solutions for the utilities and healthcare sectors. Renowned for its self-service automation offerings, Voice Connect aims to align itself with the ongoing digital transformation in healthcare.

As one of the UK's premier suppliers of essential business technology, Focus Group is well-positioned to leverage Voice Connect's expertise in AI-driven solutions. This strategic acquisition is expected to enhance Focus Group's healthcare technology portfolio, allowing it to expand its sales capabilities alongside Voice Connect's established product experience.

The Freeths team, led by Senior Associate Grace Hill, was instrumental in navigating the complexities of this deal. She received support from Partner Martin Smith, Barrister Fergus Currie, Associates Harry Fraser and Jordan Burnard, as well as Legal Assistant Macy Gibbons.

Commenting on the transaction, Grace Hill expressed her enthusiasm, stating, “It was great to work with the Voice Connect team on this transaction, which sees the integration of the business with Focus Group – a long-term partner of the company. It was made all the more-great by being a local Leicestershire business, which we were delighted to be involved in.”

Stefan Olsberg, Founder, Director and shareholder of Voice Connect, praised Freeths for their exceptional support, noting, “Freeths were a great team to work with. They gave a first-rate service with a wide range of pragmatic advice, to help get the deal over the line.” This successful sale represents a bright future for both Voice Connect and Focus Group as they continue to innovate in the healthcare technology landscape.