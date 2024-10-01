Freeths advises Veriflo on its sale to Celnor Group

Headquartered in Kent, Veriflo is recognised as a leading expert in clean water asset services and leakage management, specialising in professional strategic project management. This acquisition by Celnor Group, which offers a broad range of inspection, testing, certification, and compliance services to commercial clients across the UK, will enable Celnor to enhance its capabilities in the clean water sector.

The Freeths team was led by Corporate Partner Malin Svanberg Larsson, with support from Managing Associate Elizabeth Cotton, and Trainee Solicitors James Leavy and Rhianna Melvin. Tax advice was provided by Partner Claire Boyce and Managing Associate Nur Alzubeydi, while Employment Associate Niamh Hogg contributed specialist support from a wider, multi-disciplinary team.

Commenting on the deal, Malin Svanberg Larsson stated:

“We are delighted to have assisted the shareholders of Veriflo in this transaction. They have worked hard to make Veriflo a leader in its field, and we look forward to watching the company continue to develop and thrive in the coming years.”

Kirsty and Neil Scott, Directors at Veriflo, expressed their satisfaction with Freeths' services:

“We really enjoyed working with Freeths throughout this transaction, and the strength of the round-the-clock support was welcomed by our team. Freeths were enormously helpful as we progressed through this process, and we are very grateful to the deal team for helping us achieve this significant milestone for Veriflo and for the shareholders personally.”

The shareholders received corporate finance advice from Initium, while Celnor Group was advised by Addleshaw Goddard.