Freeths advises Travelodge on the launch of a new hotel in London

Travelodge, known as the UK’s first budget hotel chain with nearly 600 hotels across the UK, Ireland, and Spain, has secured planning permission to transform a vacant office building into its newest establishment.

The hotel will be built to a BREEAM Excellent standard and will showcase Travelodge's new premium design, complete with a built-in café. The 25-year lease term for the site has been agreed upon with the building’s owner, Unex Group, a long-term investor in the area.

Leading the deal is Freeths Real Estate Partner Lis Banks, supported by a team including Director Marie Mulligan, Managing Associate Tristan Milner, Senior Associate Emma Conwell, and Associate John Ridehalgh.

Lis Banks expressed her satisfaction with the collaboration, stating, “It was a pleasure to work with Travelodge, Unex, and their lawyers, Eversheds Sutherland, to secure the exchange of the new Travelodge Stratford site. As a long-standing client, this has been a really exciting project to work alongside, and we’re looking forward to watching this come to fruition.”

Alan Oliver, Travelodge's Development Manager for London, also expressed his contentment, saying, "We're very pleased to have got this complex deal across the line, due in large part to Freeths' commercial approach and expertise across the board in acquisition, planning, and construction. Travelodge is delighted to continue the expansion of our network of hotels throughout London, and this new hotel in the thriving hub of Stratford will be a fantastic addition to our portfolio."