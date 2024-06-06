Freeths advises Red Oak on acquisition of 19 pubs

This marks the third transaction between the two companies in the past 15 months, bringing the total number of pubs acquired from Marston’s by Red Oak to 26.

Founded by Aaron Brown and Mark Grunnell in 2011, Red Oak Taverns has now secured a portfolio of 246 pubs nationally. Over the years, the company has also completed acquisitions with St Austell, Everards, and McMullens. This latest purchase supports Red Oak’s strategy to expand its national footprint.

The deal was led by Freeths’ Managing Associates Gary Munro and Selina Norris, with support from Partner Christopher Ainsworth. Christopher Ainsworth commented, “We are delighted to have acted for Red Oak Taverns on their latest portfolio acquisition. Congratulations to the Red Oak team and we look forward to assisting with their future growth plans.”

Graeme Bunn, Property and Acquisition Director at Red Oak Taverns, expressed gratitude: “Enormous thanks to everyone in the Red Oak Taverns team who worked tirelessly to get this deal done, including Gary Munro and Selina Norris of Freeths, and David Sutcliffe and Anthony Barnes of Fleurets.”

This acquisition signifies a significant step in Red Oak Taverns' growth strategy, enabling the firm to further consolidate its presence in the UK pub market.