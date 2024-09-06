Freeths advises Pet Treats shareholders

National law firm Freeths has successfully advised the shareholders of Pet Treats Wholesale Limited on the sale of their entire share capital to The Nutriment Company, a Swedish group. Pet Treats Wholesale, based in Staffordshire, is a prominent UK leader in natural dog treats and chews, offering more than 150 products, including grain-free and natural options.

For years, Pet Treats Wholesale has been a supplier to The Nutriment Company, making the acquisition a logical next step. By joining forces, the companies aim to leverage Pet Treats Wholesale's high-quality products and customer service to reach a wider market in the UK and mainland Europe.

Freeths' corporate team, led by partner Ania Vernon, along with managing associate Kerry Jimenez and senior associate Christian Davies, played a pivotal role in facilitating the deal. Commenting on the process, Vernon expressed her pleasure in helping Pet Treats Wholesale expand its operations under The Nutriment Company's umbrella.

Louis Jolivet of Pet Treats Wholesale shared his excitement about joining The Nutriment Company, highlighting the significant growth opportunities and praising Freeths for their dedication and expertise in navigating the sale.

The Nutriment Company, headquartered in Stockholm and owned by private equity firm Axcel, is a leading European supplier of premium natural pet food. With this acquisition, the group aims to strengthen its portfolio and extend its reach across Europe.