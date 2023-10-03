Freeths advises on the world’s first university-based, operator-backed climate tech programme

Planet Positive Lab will provide students, academics and alumni with a programme of climate advice, operational support and capital to founders to help push forward science-based innovation that addresses the global climate crisis.

Malin Svanberg Larsson, Corporate Partner at Freeths said: “We are thrilled to have supported the University of Oxford’s innovation ecosystem in advising Wadham College on the development of Planet Positive Lab. The development of the next generation of climate and environmentally focussed companies is a key step in striving for a sustainable future. Our role further evidences our deep ties to, and support in this area.”

Peter Alsop, Finance Bursar at Wadham commented: “We’re looking for the next generation of leaders who are building solutions to the climate crisis and are pleased to be part of a programme with this goal at its heart. When embarking on this new initiative, a world first, we were proud to have support from Freeths – Malin’s reputation and prominence as corporate tech partner was what lead the approach from the College. Malin and her team were responsive, technically strong and went the extra mile”.

The Freeths team was led by Malin Svanberg Larsson and supported by James Lapham (corporate), Adrian Hackett (tax) and Zain Hanif (tax).