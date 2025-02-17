Freeths advises on the sale of PUBLIC to Solita

Specialised in the public sector, PUBLIC’s clients include government organisations such as the UK Ministry of Defence, the NHS, the Department for Business and Trade, the Department for Science, Innovation and Technology, the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government and many local councils as well as supranational organisations such as NATO and the EU.

Headquartered in Finland, Solita is a technology, data and design company focused on digital transformation. It is owned by almost 700 of its employees and the Apax Digital Fund I, a technology-focused growth equity fund advised by Apax Partners LLP.

The acquisition will see Solita enhance its capabilities in strategic consulting, business design, software development, data, AI and analytics, managed cloud services and integration. PUBLIC will continue to operate as an independent entity within the Solita Group.

The Freeths team was led by Corporate Managing Associate Edward Chapman, alongside Corporate Partners Emily Settle and Leon Arnold, Corporate Associates Harry Fraser, Ellie Harrison and Ben Treasure, Corporate Trainee Emily Beardsley and Tax Managing Associate Alex Angelides.

Emily Settle said it has been a privilege to work with the team at PUBLIC for many years across PUBLIC’s transformation. The success of our long-term relationship is credit to the PUBLIC team (Alexander de Carvalho, Rona Harvey, Ryan Shea) working alongside our exceptional team at Freeths led by Ed Chapman and alongside our colleagues Kevin Poulter, Frank Suttie, Alex Angelides and Harry Fraser.

Ed Chapman said it was a pleasure to work with the shareholders of PUBLIC on their sale to Solita. The deal represents a significant opportunity for PUBLIC to expand its impact and continue its innovative work in the public sector working alongside like-minded professionals at Solita.

Commenting on the Freeths team, PUBLIC Founder and CEO, Alexander de Carvalho, said he has deeply enjoyed working with Freeths on a number of complex transactions over the last five years. The team has never let us down and they once again proved their worth over the course of our negotiations with Solita. Smart, pragmatic, hard-working and relatable. You couldn’t ask for more from a legal team.

Solita was advised by Simpson Thacher, led by Corporate Partner Christopher Vallance and Corporate Associate Niccolo Calvi.