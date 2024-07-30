Freeths advises on the buyout of the boundary

National law firm Freeths has advised leading international creative agency The Boundary, an investee company of Mobeus, and its shareholders, on its sale to Kester Capital.

The Boundary is a prominent provider of marketing-grade digital twins, photorealistic visualizations, and marketing suite software for the global real estate industry. The business has been acquired by Kester Capital, which has backed the existing management team.

Freeths supported Mobeus on its initial investment into The Boundary in May 2021 and further assisted in the acquisition of BuildMedia, a New Zealand-based creative studio specializing in city-scale digital twins, in 2023.

The Freeths team was led by Corporate Finance and Private Equity Partner Dahren Naidoo, with support from Banking and Finance Partner James Dyson, Managing Associates Fiona Woodhead and Alex Angelidas, Associate Farrell Tang, and Legal Assistant Madelaine Gape.

Commenting on the deal, Dahren Naidoo said: “We are delighted to have supported The Boundary on this transaction, and this represents our further strength in supporting private equity-backed businesses on their journey through initial investment, acquisitive growth, and ultimate exit.”