Freeths advises on TGI Friday’s acquisition

Freeths has successfully advised Breal Capital and Calveton Group on the acquisition of the business and assets of Thursdays (UK) Limited, which trades as the popular restaurant brand, TGI Friday’s. This acquisition secures a substantial portion of the UK venues under the TGI Friday’s franchise, preserving over 2,000 jobs across the country.

The acquisition aligns with Breal Capital and Calveton Group's growing portfolio in the hospitality sector, following their recent takeover of D&D London Group within the last 18 months. This strategic move reinforces their commitment to supporting iconic UK brands through fresh investment and operational expertise.

John Jeffreys, Client Partner at Freeths, led the legal team overseeing the acquisition. Expressing his satisfaction with the transaction, Jeffreys said: "It was a pleasure to support our key clients Breal Capital and Calveton Group in this complex deal. We look forward to seeing TGI Friday’s thrive with the backing of this experienced investment group."

The acquisition marks another successful chapter in Freeths’ ongoing relationship with Breal and Calveton, further solidifying their track record in the hospitality industry.