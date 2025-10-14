Leading law firm Freeths has announced its advisory role in the development of a 1.2MW solar carport scheme at LEGOLAND® Windsor Resort for Zestec Renewable Energy. The legal team supported Zestec by addressing all aspects of the power purchase arrangement and the associated real estate issues relevant to the project. This innovative deal aligns with growing efforts to enhance sustainability within commercial spaces like car parks, unfolding fresh opportunities for renewable energy deployment.

The planned solar carport aims to provide shade and protection for vehicles of both customers and employees while generating over 1.1 million kWh of clean energy each year. This renewable energy will be utilised to power on-site facilities, including the new Woodland Village, LEGOLAND® Windsor’s first operationally carbon-neutral accommodation, which has received recognition as Carbon Neutral by the Carbon Trust.

Zestec Renewable Energy, owned by funds managed by Octopus Energy Generation, stands out as the UK’s leading renewable energy developer. The company focuses on enabling commercial and industrial businesses to embrace renewable technologies with fully financed solutions. By doing so, Zestec helps organisations navigate energy price fluctuations and reduce carbon emissions, which accelerates their net zero ambitions without the burden of upfront capital investment.

LEGOLAND® Windsor Resort, which opened on 17 March 1996, is themed around the beloved LEGO® brand and forms part of the Merlin Entertainment Group. This group operates over 130 attractions in 25 countries, including popular sites like Alton Towers and Thorpe Park.

Liam O’Flynn, Director of Freeths Clean Energy team, spearheaded the project with support from partners Clare King and Michael Bray, along with Senior Associate Veena Velani and Associate Rosie Dickinson. Expressing enthusiasm for the collaboration, O’Flynn remarked, “We are delighted to support Zestec on the development of this project at one of the UK’s premier theme park attractions. This exciting new scheme, which showcases the strength and depth of Freeths’ clean energy cross-sector capabilities, was a pleasure to work on collaboratively with the client and the Merlin Attractions team. This project further demonstrates the potential of renewable energy in underused commercial environments like car parks, but is also closely aligned with Freeths’ own sustainability values as the UK’s largest Certified B Corporation™ law firm.”

Freeths boasts a dedicated team of over 100 solicitors specialising in clean energy, waste, and sustainability, representing major players in the waste management sector, including private and public waste disposal authorities and various waste treatment facilities.