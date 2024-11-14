Freeths advises on sale of it business

National law firm Freeths has acted on the sale of IT Support Desk Limited (ITSD), an IT services provider offering remote and on-site support, to Planet Intelligent Technology Group Limited (Planet IT), a prominent IT company specializing in outsourced services.

Headquartered in Surrey, ITSD delivers tailored IT solutions, including 24/7 helpdesk services and network/server management, to a loyal customer base. Its expertise in managing IT systems has established the company as a trusted provider to businesses across various industries.

Planet IT, known for its software and hardware solutions, has a solid track record of working with blue-chip clients. The acquisition of ITSD will combine the capabilities of both companies, enhancing their service offerings and creating new opportunities for their customers and employees across the UK and Europe.

The Freeths team, led by Corporate Partner Francis Dalton, played a central role in advising Neil McCracken throughout the transaction. Dalton was supported by Associate Shivani Fakey and Trainee Isabella Coolican.

Francis Dalton commented, “It was a pleasure working with Neil on his succession planning and helping him achieve his goal of exiting the business he has worked so hard to build. We’re delighted with the outcome, which benefits both parties moving forward.”

Neil McCracken, founder of ITSD, praised the Freeths team’s involvement, stating, “This acquisition marks an exciting new chapter for ITSD. The Freeths team’s commercial advice and responsiveness made the process smooth, and I felt confident in their hands throughout.”

The sale signifies the continued consolidation in the IT sector, where strategic acquisitions offer companies the ability to expand their service offerings and reach new markets.