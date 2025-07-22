Freeths has played a pivotal role in facilitating the sale of QFM Group’s 21-store Costa Coffee estate to SimTrava, a well-known franchise operator. This transaction represents a significant milestone for QFM Group as it draws to a close a 17-year era with the Costa Coffee brand, marking both an ending and a new beginning for the Patel family.

The Freeths team was led by Partner Andy Francey, who was ably supported by Managing Associate Megan Atack, Director Tomasin Reilly, Partner Toby Pochron, and Managing Associate Alex Angelides. The collaboration with the Patel family throughout this intricate process was a key focus for the team, ensuring that all legal matters were addressed efficiently.

Commenting on the transaction, Andy Francey said “We’re proud to have supported the Patel family and QFM Group on this important transaction. The family has built a first-class business with strong values, and it’s been a pleasure to help them realise the next chapter in their journey. We wish both QFM and SimTrava continued success.”

Kishan Patel, Director of QFM Group, expressed his sentiments stating “This was a significant and emotional decision for our family, and we’re incredibly grateful to Andy and the wider Freeths team for guiding us through the process with such professionalism, care, and expertise. Their support was instrumental in ensuring a smooth and successful transaction, and we truly valued their thoughtful, values-driven approach throughout.”

Freeths provided comprehensive legal support encompassing corporate, real estate, and employment matters to ensure the deal was completed with utmost efficiency and collaboration.