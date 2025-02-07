Freeths advises on robotics investment
Freeths has advised on a £4 million seed round co-investment into University of Sheffield spinout robotics software company imited (BOW), supporting Northern Gritstone, Finance Yorkshire, and NPIF II (Praetura Equity Finance) on the deal
BOW’s software simplifies robotics development, enabling engineers to focus on innovation rather than technical barriers. The investment will fund further development and support the company’s growth.
Freeths’ Yorkshire corporate team was led by Corporate Partner Dahren Naidoo and Corporate Associate Farrell Tang. Dahren Naidoo said it was “a pleasure to have advised Northern Gritstone and its co-investors on this standout venture which will really help continue to drive this innovative, fast-growing market forward.”