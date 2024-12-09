Freeths advises on luxury watch investment

National law firm Freeths has played a key role in advising Stuart Hennell, founder of Watchfinder, on his strategic investment in Subdial, a leading British second-hand luxury watch dealer. Hennell’s contribution as the lead investor formed part of Subdial’s £1.5 million funding round, which complements a previous £4 million investment by Active Partners in 2021.

Driving Innovation in Luxury Watches

Subdial’s mission is to transform the luxury watch market by creating a seamless platform for trading and collecting watches. The company’s innovative approach allows collectors to expand and refine their collections with ease, supported by cutting-edge technology and unparalleled customer service.

This new funding will enable Subdial to further enhance its technology platform and establish a physical Clubhouse by early 2025, marking a significant step in its growth strategy.

Freeths’ Role in the Investment

Freeths’ corporate team was led by Partner Malin Svanberg Larsson and Managing Associate Edward Chapman, who provided expert legal advice throughout the transaction.

Commenting on the deal, Malin Svanberg Larsson said:

“We are delighted to have supported Stuart on this strategic investment into Subdial. Stuart’s involvement highlights his dedication to backing innovative ventures within the luxury watch market. This collaboration promises to deliver significant growth and success for all parties involved. Freeths takes pride in facilitating high-value investments like these, ensuring a seamless process for investors and companies alike.”

Strategic Vision for Growth

Stuart Hennell expressed his enthusiasm for the investment, stating:

“I am thrilled to announce my investment in Subdial, a company leading the way in the luxury watch market. This opportunity aligns with my vision of supporting dynamic and innovative ventures. My thanks go to Freeths for their exceptional legal guidance and support, which have been instrumental in making this investment possible.”

Freeths’ Expertise in High-Value Transactions

Freeths is renowned for providing comprehensive legal services tailored to complex and high-value transactions. Their role in this deal underscores their capability to navigate intricate investment processes and deliver outstanding client outcomes.

This collaboration highlights the synergies between experienced investors and innovative companies, paving the way for growth and transformation within the luxury watch industry. With Subdial’s ambitious plans for expansion, this partnership is set to make a significant impact in the market.