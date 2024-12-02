Freeths advises on landmark sale of London Business Design Centre

Freeths has successfully advised the shareholders of BDCG Holdings Limited, owner of London’s iconic Business Design Centre (BDC), on its sale to London International Exhibition Centre Holdings plc (Excel), a subsidiary of Abu Dhabi-based ADNEC Group.

The BDC, a Grade II listed venue in Islington, spans a 4.5-acre freehold estate. It hosts over 130 events annually, including the renowned London Art Fair, drawing more than 900,000 visitors each year. Alongside its conference and exhibition facilities, the estate includes the Hilton Hotel freehold title.

Excel London and the ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi are part of ADNEC’s award-winning portfolio. This acquisition reinforces ADNEC's long-term strategy of supporting London’s event and business tourism industry, marking a major milestone in its growth ambitions.

A multi-disciplinary Freeths team led the transaction, featuring specialists in corporate law, tax, real estate, trusts, and employment, including:

Corporate: Robert Chidley, Francis Dalton, Rosanna Brown, Christian Davison, Shivani Fakey

Tax: Claire Boyce, Nur Alzubeydi, Dhruv Shah

Claire Boyce, Nur Alzubeydi, Dhruv Shah Real Estate: Adam Watson, Barry Richards, Charles Smith

Adam Watson, Barry Richards, Charles Smith Trusts: Tom Gauterin

Tom Gauterin Employment: Kevin Poulter

Robert Chidley, who spearheaded Freeths' team, remarked: “The whole team is delighted to have supported the sellers on this significant and personal transaction in London’s MICE sector.”

Joseph Mullee, a shareholder in the sale, praised Freeths: “The team at Freeths was professional and diligent throughout the sales process, ensuring completion on time. It was a pleasure working with them.”

This deal underscores Freeths’ reputation for delivering expert guidance on complex, high-value transactions in the UK’s real estate and corporate sectors.