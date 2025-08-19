Top 50 commercial law firm Freeths has played a pivotal role in advising the Topping family on the notable sale of the Barton Grange Garden Centre to Blue Diamond, a leading garden centre operator in the UK. Established in May 1963, Barton Grange has become a cherished institution in Lancashire, well known for its premium gardening products, homeware, and gifts, alongside an acclaimed farm shop and diverse dining experiences. This year, the centre was honoured as the UK’s best garden centre.

Blue Diamond, founded in 1904, has grown to be one of the largest garden centre groups in the UK and the Channel Islands, currently operating 51 sites. The company is well respected for its comprehensive range of plants and gardening services, creative hospitality concepts, and strategic alliances, including its partnership with the National Trust. As part of the acquisition, both the garden centre and the wholesale nursery will be integrated into Blue Diamond’s growing portfolio, ensuring that Barton Grange continues to thrive as a beloved community hub.

Freeths’ Corporate Partner Martin Smith and Real Estate Partner Mark Gradwell led the advisory team, which included Senior Associates Grace Hill and Ben Cox, Associate Harry Fraser, and Trainee Solicitor Natasha Manifold. Martin Smith remarked: “Barton Grange has been at the heart of the local community for generations. It’s been an honour to support the Topping family through this milestone transaction and help secure a strong future for the business they built into an industry leader.”

Guy Topping, Managing Director of Barton Grange Group, added: “This sale represents a significant new chapter for our family business. The professionalism and care shown by Freeths throughout have been extraordinary. Reflecting on our journey—having won Destination Garden Centre of the Year eight times in the last sixteen years—it’s clear our success is thanks to every team member’s dedication and exceptional service.”