Freeths advises on Infospectrum deal

This acquisition expands Lloyd’s List Intelligence’s ability to deliver market-leading analysis and risk management intelligence solutions while strengthening its position in the industry.

The Freeths team was led by Corporate Partner Emily Settle, closely supported by Managing Associate Elizabeth Cotton and Associates Charlotte Collard, Ellie Harrison and Hollie Plumb with Trainee Victoria Naylor alongside Director Mel Mapstone.

Emily Settle said "We were delighted to work alongside the LLI and Montagu teams to deliver this acquisition, which showcased the strength and breadth of our multi-discipline international PE Portfolio Team. This deal was supported by excellent teams from PWC and Evelyn Partners – we look forward to continuing to work together."

Commenting on the Freeths team, Lloyds List Intelligence CFO, Tom Swayne, said "The Freeths team were without exception dedicated to executing this deal for LLI and Infospectrum, consistently pragmatic and easy to work with."