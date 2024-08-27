Freeths advises on Fuelsoft acquisition

Fuelsoft, known for its mission-critical software, has been a trusted partner to its customers for decades, growing significantly to become an industry leader. RSP plans to honor the legacy built by Fuelsoft's founders while collaborating with them and the management team to guide the company through its next growth phase.

The Freeths team advising on the transaction was led by Corporate Partner Francis Dalton, with key contributions from Senior Associate Henrietta Rendell, Associate Lottie Benage, and Trainee Solicitor James Leavy. The banking aspects were managed by Partner Richard Williams and Senior Associate Anna Protheroe.

Commenting on the deal, Francis Dalton praised the collaborative effort, highlighting the innovative approach to investing embraced by Rose Street Partners. Dan Skyte of RSP expressed gratitude for the exceptional support and advice provided by Freeths, which he credited as pivotal to the transaction's success.