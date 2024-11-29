Freeths advises on AX innovation sale

Freeths has successfully advised Accident Exchange Limited on the sale of its software solutions arm, AX Innovation Limited, to Total Specific Solutions. AX Innovation specialises in software for fleet management, telematics, and vehicle tracking.

The transaction was led by Freeths Director Hannah Tessyman, with support from a multi-disciplinary team including Mohammed Abbas, Daniel Seely, Emily Gaffney, Katherine Ferrari-Bradley, Chloe Birkett, and Kathryn Jolly.

Hannah Tessyman expressed her enthusiasm for the collaboration: “We really enjoyed working with the Accident Exchange team on this transaction, and we look forward to seeing how both businesses continue to grow.”

Accident Exchange CEO Nick Williams praised the firm’s support: “Corporate transactions require significant management resource, and Freeths was always on hand to provide solutions and simplify the process.”

This deal underscores Freeths’ expertise in delivering tailored legal solutions for complex corporate transactions.