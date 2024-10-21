Freeths advises on acquisition of luxury Leeds care home

Freeths, a national law firm, has successfully advised Anchor, England’s largest not-for-profit provider of care and housing for older people, on the acquisition of a luxury care home in Roundhay, Leeds, from Hadrian Healthcare Limited.

The Manor House, Roundhay, is a newly built, 65-bed care home offering top-tier residential and dementia care near Roundhay Park. The home features state-of-the-art facilities and cutting-edge technology, ensuring a comfortable, high-quality living environment for its residents.

Sarah Moore, partner at Freeths, led the transaction for Anchor. She expressed her admiration for the home’s meticulous attention to detail, highlighting the thoughtful touches that enhance the quality of life for future residents. Freeths has a long-standing relationship with Anchor and praised Hadrian’s team for delivering an exceptional facility.

As a leading advisor in the UK’s private care sector, Freeths’ Care Team supports high-profile businesses with legal services across real estate, corporate, banking, regulatory, employment, and disputes.