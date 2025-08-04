Leading law firm Freeths has successfully advised on the purchase of Hartsfield Manor, a Victorian luxury hotel and wedding venue situated in the picturesque county of Surrey. The transaction saw a collaborative effort from an array of Freeths' specialists, with the Hospitality and Leisure sector team taking a prominent role, supported by departments including Real Estate, Corporate, Employment, Immigration, Tax, Commercial, Licensing, and Planning.

At the helm of this significant acquisition was Real Estate Partner Daniel Abrahams, who led the transaction alongside Corporate Partner Natalie Drought, Employment Partner Kevin Poulter, Data Partner Luke Dixon, Licensing Partner Lisa Gilligan, and Corporate Director Melanie Mapstone. Their efforts were bolstered by a knowledgeable team that included Directors Sean McNulty and Jude Mladek, Immigration Executive Ashley Stothard, Managing Associate Emily Gaffney, Senior Associate Richard Grant, Associates Pippa McKernan and Abigail Pinkerton, as well as Legal Assistant Henry Dilkes.

Daniel Abrahams remarked that “Hartsfield Manor is a historic space that our client will upgrade over time to become a spectacular destination. This has been an exciting project to work on, drawing on specialisms from across Freeths. The strength of the Freeths’ hospitality and leisure capabilities have been at the forefront of this transaction, and we wish the client every success with this exciting acquisition." As Hartsfield Manor embarks on this new chapter under its new ownership, it is poised to become a premier destination for luxury stays and memorable events.