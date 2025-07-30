Freeths has advised Milpharm Limited, an affiliate of the Aurobindo Pharma group, on its acquisition of the office building at 1 Roundwood Avenue, Stockley Park, Uxbridge. This modern two-storey building will serve as Milpharm's new headquarters in a strategic location known for its excellent transport connectivity and scenic landscapes. Stockley Park itself spans 88 acres and is recognised as a premier business site.

Milpharm is one of the top ten generics pharmaceutical companies in the UK, with a diverse portfolio of over 350 products that includes branded generics, oral solutions, and medications for various medical categories such as cardiovascular and central nervous system conditions. The acquisition of this property reflects Aurobindo Pharma group’s ongoing strategic investments in the United Kingdom, further cementing its presence in this major London business hub.

The Freeths team responsible for this significant transaction included Real Estate Partners Craig Jones and Daniel Abrahams, along with their colleagues Ayesha Qayum, Sophie Moonshine, Karkay Lee, and Thomas Gorman. Craig Jones commented on the transaction, saying “It’s been a pleasure to have advised Milpharm on this transaction – one which demonstrated Freeths’ ability to deliver integrated legal support across real estate and construction disciplines on commercial property acquisitions.”

This latest acquisition comes shortly after Freeths' Real Estate team was honoured as the Outstanding Legal Team of the Year - National & Mid-Sized Firms at the prestigious Property Week Awards 2025, highlighting the firm's excellence in the legal services sector.